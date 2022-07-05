PADUCAH — The city of Paducah held its Fourth of July celebration Monday afternoon and evening. Food trucks lined the streets as the lower section of Broadway Street was blocked off.
The grills were running, the decorations went up and people flooded the streets as Paducah celebrated Independence Day. Shawn Davis and his family set up their tent to make funnel cakes and lemon shakeups for people downtown. It's part of their Fourth of July family tradition.
"We've actually been doing it for quite a while, on and off here and there. We hadn't done it in a couple years, and after the COVID and everything — we thought everything died off enough we could, you know, maybe try it again," Davis said.
Higher-priced goods and inflation had Davis rethink his approach to pricing some of their menu items.
"It's hurt a little bit, but we're still trying to keep prices as low as we can," Davis said. "But some things has to go up a little bit, but just trying not to make it where it's going to break anybody."
Davis and several others feel celebrating this year's Independence Day was crucial as a community.
"It means everything. I mean, for once you finally get to get back out and not be trapped in your house and indolent, you know? Just be able to get out and interact with people," Davis said. "Just seeing everybody out having a good time for, you know, after the last two years — they’ve been rough on everybody."
With more people feeling more comfortable being in public, Davis is hopeful more large-scale events are planned in the near future. The city of Paducah partnered with Independence Bank to put on Monday night's celebration.