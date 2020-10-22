PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce started it's Washington D.C. Fly-back event on Wednesday. Chamber members would normally fly to the nation's capital, but the pandemic means it's now based in Paducah and being held virtually. The chamber's top local priorities include the Barkley Regional Airport, Paducah's Department of Energy site, and improving infrastructure in the area.
Building a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport has been a priority in the area for decades. The chamber is supporting $15.5 million in federal funding for the 2021 fiscal year, and an additional $2 million in the 2022 fiscal year to finish the terminal project. Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau believes improving the terminal will benefit the entire area.
"The terminal's just the first phase of the project, you know, it's the kicking off point," Rouleau said. "We're going to want to revitalize Barkley regional airport to be more useful to the community."
Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao sent a prerecorded message to the chamber, during a portion closed to the media. Chamber President Sandra Wilson says Chao discussed grants the city of Paducah has received through the Department of Transportation like the BUILD grant. Wilson believes applying for more federal funding for infrastructure is necessary.
"We have so many more infrastructure needs that we could apply for, and they said if you have a good application you should absolutely submit it again. So I think our community needs to look at that," Wilson said. "And if there are other needs, if it's more at the riverfront, or if there are other things with roads, or bridges, or stuff, we need to be looking at that."
Barkley Regional Airport will have a groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's fly-back event resumes Thursday, where they'll review ways to improve tourism in the region.