PADUCAH — During Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of the almost three acre Walter Jetton property.
It was formerly classified as a residential zone, and is now business zone. The rezoning allows Louisville-based developer, The Marian Group, to renovate the property into a mixed-use space of apartments and a performance area for arts groups.
The Paducah Planning Department and the developer presented the project to the commission on August 12. Jeremy Dyer, a developer with The Marian Group, says the Paducah Symphony Orchestra and another arts organization will be tenants in the space below the concert hall.
"They'll move their office space down there, and they'll also have some classroom space where they can teach individualized lessons," Dyer said.
Paducah Planning Director, Tammara Tracy, says this project fits the city's strategic plan by allowing them to improve available housing and support growth in the area.
"This is also a wonderful example of an adaptive reuse of one of our wonderful historic assets," Tracy said during the August 12 meeting.
Commissioner Sandra Wilson spoke about the benefits of the project during Tuesday's meeting.
"I think it's a great project. It was good to hear about it two weeks ago, and the amount of investment they're wanting to put in our community," Wilson said.
Dyer also explained how they plan on assisting current occupants of the property while construction is underway.
"We would provide moving services," Dyer said. "We would pay for the movers if they had to pay anything over their current rent while they were living in another unit somewhere, to wait for the construction to finish. We would have to pay for the excess rent that they would have to pay."
The Marian Group is set to invest $14.5 million into the project. The goal is to begin construction in October, with the project taking 18 months to complete.