PADUCAH— We're only 12 days away from Kentucky's Primary election. There are nine candidates running for Paducah City Commission. The candidates include John "Buzz" Vontesmar, Mike Reed, Melinda Winchester, Lakilia Bedeau, Carol Gault, Robert Shy, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess, and Sandra Wilson. Wilson is running for reelection.
Your vote will elect four of them to make up the next city commission. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP held a public forum featuring eight of the nine candidates, Carol Gault couldn't participate because she was sick. However, the pandemic meant it wasn't a typical forum. It had to be held over Zoom, but still gave voters the opportunity to learn more about the candidates. The forum was moderated by Local 6's Shamarria Morrison.
Candidates were asked a variety of questions ranging from how they would improve Paducah's economy, to how they would improve diversity in the community to most importantly, how they'll represent you.
"I've also waded in the water with the citizens that I will be serving," said Robert Shy on the issues surrounding stormwater infrastructure. "Again, my house as well has experienced some of the flooding problems that other people's have."
"The shoes that I walk in are those of the tax payer here in Paducah, and those especially who don't feel like they have a voice right now in these decisions that are being made," Melinda Winchester said.
"I will continue to be authentic, and understand, because I've been there done that," Lakilia Bedau said. "And we go through things for a reason, and that's going to help me as city commissioner."
Commission candidates also shared thoughts on the controversial aquatic center.
"I have some concerns, to spend the kind of money that we're talking about spending, on an aquatic center when there are infrastructure challenges right here in the City of Paducah," said Raynarldo Henderson.
"If this was a viable plan it would be developed by private business, and it already exists, and it'd be viable," John "Buzz" Vontesmar said. "This one is not, it will lose money from now to the end of time."
"The project has been paused. Of which I've supported, and in reality I do not see it happening in our future at this time," said Sandra Wilson. "I do not see us taking any further steps in 2020."
The candidates touched on several other topics during the forum. You can watch the entire forum here.