PADUCAH — Local leaders are pushing back against the Kentucky General Assembly regarding bills proposing major election changes. On Tuesday, the Paducah City Commission unanimously approved a resolution opposing House and Senate Bill 50.
The measure would require candidates in local elections to list their political party on the ballot. Paducah city leaders think it would take away from the job they were elected to do. Murray State University Associate History Professor Brian Clardy thinks the two bills will create more problems than solutions for local governments.
"What's going to happen is that these local issues, these very local issues, which are key to how towns and cities in this commonwealth function, are going to be hyper-politicized," Clardy said. "Given our national politics, and the brokenness in our national politics, I don't think that's a good idea."
The Paducah City Commission agreed unanimously on its resolution, with Mayor George Bray kicking off the discussion.
"We're a lot better off in a nonpartisan environment being able to focus on city issues as city issues," Bray said.
Commissioner Buz Smith said it would take away from the vital services they provide.
"Party politics doesn't have a lot to do with whether someone's trash gets picked up or a sidewalk gets put in, that sort of thing," Smith said.
Clardy pointed to history as a warning for moving forward with these types of bills.
"This is the very thing George Washington warned us about in 1796 with his farewell address, the influence of political parties and or factions," Clardy said.
Bray said, after speaking with the Kentucky League of Cities, they don't expect the bills to pass. However, Bray felt it was important for the city to make this gesture to show their focus is on their constituents. The bills are currently in committee. If they pass out of committee, they would go to the Senate and House floors for a vote.
In other city business, the commission unanimously approved their ordinance to enter into a 20-year cooperation agreement with McCracken County to form a joint comprehensive plan. The plan would aim to help economic development in the area.
Paducah's Finance director, Jonathan Perkins, gave a six-month update on the city's General Fund. The city has a total revenue of $21 million, with $20.3 million in expenditures. Perkins feels the city is in a good spot financially, with expenditures being less than his department anticipated.
The board approved an order to authorize the relocation of the dog parks at Stuart Nelson Park to Noble Park. This will be to accommodate the outdoor sports complex, which will utilize Stuart Nelson Park. Four areas were discussed for a possible new location: across from the skate park, Anna Baumer field near the floodwall levee, an area on the west side of Lake Montgomery, or the east side of Lake Montgomery near the playground.
Finally, City Manager Daron Jordan and Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen updated city leaders on 2022 strategic plan priorities. Paducah Mayor George Bray gave the city a "B" when it came to grading how they did in accomplishing their goals. A strategic planning retreat was held last Friday to go over some of the goals, with an upcoming session next month to set their priorities for 2023.