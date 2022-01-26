PADUCAH — What will the city of Paducah focus on in the upcoming fiscal year? That’s the question Paducah City Commission members hope to answer by reflecting on what was accomplished in 2021.
The city had 12 strategic plan goals that include projects like the city's involvement in the outdoor sports complex, improving Paducah's Southside and updating the city's 911 center. Stormwater will be an ongoing project the city will have to handle for some time. During Tuesday's commission meeting, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen explained how they'll be setting goals in 2022 with a new method.
"One criteria we'll be considering is a new category called continuous improvement," Smolen told the commission. "Where if it's not one of the top 10 or 12 for the board that they would really like the team to focus on, there's an opportunity to move it into continuous improvement where the focus will remain on it, it will still stay in city operations, but it is not necessarily one of the 10 or 12 that we'll really highlight and focus on."
Paducah Mayor George Bray piggybacked off of Smolen's comments by saying he would like to see diversity with what goals are brought to the table for 2022.
"I'm hoping all of us will come to the meeting with something different for 2022. You know, that we maybe didn't emphasize in 2021. And then we'll work through that and try to prioritize them," Bray said.
City Manager Daron Jordan emphasized that the city is ultimately focused on making improvements for people who live in Paducah.
"We need to always be aware that these are public dollars that we're entrusted with and how best to use those," Jordan said. "The priorities that you've set and the work that they've done and the things that they bring forward keeps that at the forefront. So, I'm excited about going through the process with you."
The Paducah City Commission will have its planning retreat at Paducah City Hall Feb. 4-5.