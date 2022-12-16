PADUCAH — Paducah City Commission members are unanimous in their decision to move forward with a public hearing to remove Commissioner David Guess.
Guess faced backlash last week, when city leaders discovered he sent a text with racist connotations to another city employee.
In executive session Thursday, the commission presented Guess with a formal letter, signed by all other board members, asking him to resign.
Guess declined.
The commission issued a formal charge of misconduct against Guess.
In that public hearing, Guess will be represented by council and will go before the board of commissioners to fight the charge.
Several who voiced their opinion at the commission meeting, including opinions on the subject of Guess's racially charged text, plan to be there.
Strong words came from an almost full city commission chamber Thursday night, levied at Commissioner David Guess.
“You're condemning a person from a screen shot. This is awful,” one attendee said.
“Every time a person, Black or white, looks at him, the remark will come to mind,” said another.
Members of the public showed up to voice their opinions about a racially charged text Guess sent to a city employee that reads: “Whitey keeping a black man down.”
Some defended Guess.
“We should be careful about picking little specks out of people's eyes when we have a log in our own eyes,” an attendee said.
Others want him gone.
“Much more was expected from an elected city official than hurtful, racist and so-called flippant texts,” another attendee said.
Paducah McCracken County NAACP President J. W. Cleary called for action.
“God knows I love David Guess as a person, but I really feel that, for the city's sake, if he don't resign, I feel like the city has to take action to remove him from the position,” Cleary said.
Dujuan Thomas, former candidate for City Commissioner who was also the subject of the messages Guess sent, asked for accountability.
“Even though you never issued an apology to me, I can forgive you for the comments about me. But a lesson must be learned, because you hurt more people that just me,” Thomas said.
Guess responded, telling Thomas and the crowd that he regrets those words.
“I offer my apology. After a period of additional reflection, I recognize that the comments that I made near the end of the Election Day after hard-fought races by the candidates can be perceived as hurtful and inappropriate,” Guess said.
Tensions were high as the meeting adjourned.
Paducah Mayor George Bray concluded by saying this decision is taking a stand for the future of Paducah.
The date for the hearing will be scheduled in the coming days.
Local 6 asked Guess for comment on his fellow commissioners' decision.
His response was: “The process is starting.”