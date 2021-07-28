PADUCAH — Two key projects for the city of Paducah are on hold as agreements with the McCracken County Fiscal Court on the E-911 center and outdoor sports complex are still being hashed out. As another quarter's come and gone, city leaders took a look Tuesday at where they stand with their other priorities.
Despite the delay with the sports complex and E-911 center, projects like improving and revitalizing the Southside community have been making strides. Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen says the city's recent Southside Rise and Shine Spruce Up events helped them jump-start the process.
"This really grew out of those two town halls, where the themes we heard were they wanted to see action and beautification," Smolen said. "So this was a first step in those longer-term strategies around economic development and neighborhood enhancements."
But how do you measure something like beautification? Well, Smolen believes you can just look at the sheer amount of trash that was collected.
"Just through that first month, we did collect 45 tons of solid waste. Public works said they were emptying the dumpsters two and three times a week, so we're very proud of that kind of spruce up effort," Smolen said.
Commissioners' attention now turns toward getting two memorandums of understanding with the county signed for E-911 and the sports complex project. The two governments are still waiting to receive results from a consultant studying what needs to be improved for 911 communications. That's also pushed back when the city and the county want to have their comprehensive plan put together to make those improvements.
"They have suggested one change," Paducah Mayor George Bray said. "To move from, just to give everybody a heads up, to move from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 1 — 30 days."
The language in the agreement for the sports complex is still being tweaked to align the views of the city and the county. Bray expects to have the deals signed within the next two weeks.
