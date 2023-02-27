PADUCAH — New priorities for 2023 are being chosen the Paducah City Commission.
Friday, directors from various city departments presented their wish lists: projects they're asking the city to fund.
Before leaders can move to 2023, they have to evaluate their priorities from 2022.
In 2022, the commission focused on enhancing the Southside neighborhood, minority inclusion and creating a thriving downtown community.
The commission says it had a successful year overall.
Directors from all city departments were in attendance at the leadership meeting Friday. The meeting started with a look back at 2022. Paducah mayor George Bray says it was a good year.
“We made some really good progress in 2022. I think we knocked a few things out of the park and did really well,” Bray says.
One of those areas is housing.
Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen says Paducah approved more housing options.
“196 new multifamily units and 56 new residential lots, so essentially in the next few years that would translate to, you know, 56 new homes,” Smolen says.
However, not every project was successful.
“Like in all things, we came up short in some areas, so we'll be discussing those and how to improve upon that,” says Bray.
Storm water has been a concern since 2021, and it's still ongoing.
“I think we've got an aging storm water system, you know, that need, you know, needs upgrading," Bray said during the meeting. "And it needs a plan. It needs money,”
Bray says they're hoping 2023 will be a success, but more challenges are expected.
“We don't have ARPA money to go after storm water. We've got $20 million of bond funds that we've got to complete our allocations process on and spend the money,” Bray says.
They are keeping this in mind as they select new priorities for the year.
Some new proposed priorities are a new police facility and improvements to Noble Park.
Some suggested priorities for 2023 are repeats from the year before, like maintenance to city buildings and beautification.
The final decision on which priorities the city will take up will be made at a meeting on March 10.