PADUCAH — Priorities for the business that goes on inside Paducah City Hall will soon be set by the new city commission. The five elected leaders will meet Friday and Saturday for the annual retreat.
Atop the list of the things the commission will discuss is what to do with the $20 million in bonds that was intended for the aquatic center project that has since been canceled.
"There's a lot of people who have their hands out. There's a lot of worthy projects, so there's a lot more worthy projects than there is money," says Mayor George Bray.
Bray foresees the money being split among many different projects and needs. He doesn't see the commission coming to a complete decision on the bonds during the retreat, but he does hope they can narrow down potential projects.
Some of the projects the $20 million might be used for include stormwater infrastructure, partnering with the county on an outdoor sports complex, and 911 communications equipment.
Commissioner Carol Gault agrees that it's time to determine what the money will be used for.
"It's time to make that money work for the city. I mean we're paying interest on it, and it's time to make it work for us. I'm sure we'll discuss lots of things to do with that. The problem is, as you well know, priorities," says Gault.
The priorities that the commission sets will be compiled into the city's strategic plan. Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson wants the priorities to reflect the people who elected them.
"We need to be making decisions again based on what's good for the masses, and not what's just good for the few," says Henderson.
Bray believes the strategic plan will look different compared to the way it looked under previous commissions.
"We need to shrink our focus and try to come up with a list of things that are really viable projects that we need to get done in this community," says Bray.
Both days of the commission retreat will be streamed live on the WPSD Local 6 website and Facebook page.