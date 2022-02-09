PADUCAH — Many facilities in the city of Paducah need to undergo significant maintenance. That includes several Paducah fire stations, the police department and the Robert Cherry Civic Center.
The city wants to renovate the Robert Cherry Civic Center to allow the Paducah Parks Department into the space. At the moment, the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department shares a building on H.C. Mathis Drive with the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center.
For years, the civic center served as the host of many meetings and events. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the city closed the building down. PFGW Architects is helping the city develop renovations to get the building open again. Vice President Jeff Canter said, following interviews with people who regularly used the space, they have an idea of how to approach the project.
"For the event space, you've got to have the big room, so that was a key thing. The catering kitchen, restrooms obviously, and table and chair storage, a pretty simple program for that space. Not much different than it is today," Canter said.
He presented two options to the city commission, both of which have sizable price tags to add some life into the building and put in the five offices for the parks department. Option A, which would keep the parks offices inside the building, would run about $1.6 million. Option B costs closer to $1.9 million, because it would add an addition to the civic center to hold the parks offices, at a loss of 13 parking spots. Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan explained how they might be able to fund the redesign.
"We do have ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding that has been made available," Jordan said. "We had talked about some of that remaining of that $6.4 million dollars, we have $2.4 million that's un-obligated that could cover that."
Despite the talk of some significant changes Paducah Parks Director Amie Clark said moving her department into the space won't impact people who rent out the civic center.
"We are not looking to put all 26 people in the building, so I want to make sure people know we're trying to keep the integrity of the space," Clark said. "We still want to use it for those public meetings, the workshops, the wedding receptions that we do now. So that's kind of our goal moving forward."
Jordan added the city might be able to use some of the bond funds left over from the aquatic center to cover the cost. The presentation given by Canter and Clark was to get city leaders caught up on where the Robert Cherry Civic Center redesign stands, no official decisions have been made.
The project is expected to take two years to complete once construction documents are approved and submitted. There's no timeline on when that might happen.