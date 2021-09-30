PADUCAH — At the beginning of 2021, a roughly $20 million recreation and aquatic center project was scrapped by the Paducah City Commission.
In 2019, the city of Paducah went $20 million in debt to fund the multimillion-dollar center. The project wasn't expected to make money for years. After a Local 6 investigation into its origins and fierce public backlash, the project was scrapped, but the funds remained in the bank.
Although the project isn't happening, the city has to figure out how it's going to spend the money originally allocated for this center.
"The biggest amount that we've spent is $12.5 million on the outdoors sports park. We haven't spent it yet, but we've allocated it. So that project is still in the development stages,” Mayor George Bray said. “$12.5 million is designated to that. We also designated $3 million to the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal.”
After those two allocations, the city has roughly $5 million more to spend.
Bray said the city is not being penalized for spending the bond money in different ways than initially intended.
"We got actually approval," Bray said. "So we weren't going to take a chance without knowing that we could utilize the money in the manner in which we designated."
The majority of the money is going to a multimillion-dollar sports complex in partnership with McCracken County.
Bray said there are key differences in the scope and feasibility of the joint city-county sports complex.
"The money was going to be invested totally by the city, and then we were going to have an operational income statement that was going to lose money for several years. It was a project that was not widely supported," Bray said
The city now has more than a year to figure out where the rest of the bond money goes.