PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will hold a special called meeting Tuesday night to get an update on stormwater projects and to discuss how to further allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds. They'll also review their priorities for the year as a new commission gets ready to move in at the start of 2023.
However, the city has removed one agenda item for the meeting. The commission was supposed to vote on a municipal order for an amended agreement for the City Block project, with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures. The project is one of the city's main long-term priorities. City Manager Daron Jordan says they had to take the item off of the agenda because they didn't get the amended document back from Weyland Ventures.
Because Tuesday's meeting is a special called meeting and not a regularly scheduled one, the commission can't even discuss the project because it isn't on the agenda. The amendment to the agreement would mean the city isn't responsible for up front costs for environmental remediation. Instead, it would be used as a credit on the purchase of two of the tracts of land on the project.
The City Block project is divided over three tracts of land, where the downtown parking lot currently sits. The new space would hold a boutique hotel, mixed-use residential building, and a public use space.
The goal is to start construction on the 81-room boutique hotel in January of 2023.
The commission will also vote on increasing the scope of funding for the Katterjohn Building demolition.
Jordan says the change will be for costs up to $80,000 to cover the costs needed for demolition and hazardous waste removal.