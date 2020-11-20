PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says it will be closing city hall and other city buildings to the public, effective Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.
The city says the closure will last for three weeks with the plan to reopen to the public on Dec. 14.
The closure comes after Gov. Beshear's Executive Order 2020-068, issued yesterday, which outlines restrictions to reduce the raising number of COVID-19 cases.
The lobby of the Paducah Police Department, fire stations, public works department lobby and the parks and recreation department offices are also closing to the public on Friday.
The city says services will continue, but those needing to get in contact with the city should call, email, or online.
“The spread of the coronavirus is rampant in Kentucky and across the United States. This is a public health crisis, and we can’t relax our efforts to protect each other," says City Manager Jim Arndt. "I’m thrilled when I hear the news of the effectiveness of the vaccines that are in their trial phases, but until we have a vaccine that is distributed widely, let’s strengthen our resolve and focus on the wearing of masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene.”
Arndt added, “Over the past few months, the City’s team of employees has worked to maintain our service delivery, hold virtual meetings, and make sure that citizens are at the forefront. We are continuing to provide our services, but instead of coming to our facilities, please call, email, or use online options. Customer experience is one of our core values, and we are here to make sure that even in a pandemic, we are providing an excellent delivery of services.”
The city says, as a reminder, property tax payments are due Nov. 30. For those who don't want to mail their payments to the Finance Department, you can use the drop-box on the front of the 5th Street side of City Hall to drop off your check or money order.
Here are a few ways you can get in contact with the city:
- General information phone number for city government: 270-444-8800.
- During normal business hours, Customer Experience Representatives take calls and assist in reaching the appropriate department or service. After hours, leave a message.
- If you need a permit through the Fire Prevention Division, call Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527. Information will be taken over the phone with payments through the drop-box outside the building. Permits then will be emailed to the permit holder.
- Regarding plans that need to be reviewed, please send them digitally if possible. Otherwise, contact the receiving department to make arrangements:
- Engineering at 270-444-8511;
- Planning at 270-8690;
- Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527
Other information and contact emails can be found on the City’s website, www.paducahky.gov.