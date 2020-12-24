PADUCAH — As the City of Paducah monitors the status of COVID-19 in McCracken County, it says City Hall and other City buildings will continue to be closed to the public through the first week of the new year.
The city says the plan is to reassess the situation to determine if the closure needs to be continued on Monday, Jan. 11.
City Manager Jim Arndt said, “All of our efforts are to keep our employees and the public safe and healthy. By extending the closure of City Hall and other facilities until January 11, we are mirroring the date recently announced by McCracken County. We are looking forward to being able to provide in-person service delivery; however, until then, please know that the City’s team of employees are working to maintain excellent customer service through virtual meetings, phone calls, emails, and online.”
The city says, in addition to City Hall, facilities including the lobby of the Paducah Police Department, fire stations, Public Works Department lobby, and the Parks & Recreation Department offices are closed to the public. Communications Manager Pamela Spencer says these facilities have been closed to the public since Nov. 20, after Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order 2020-068.
The city says it will be honors the Christmas holiday, as well as New Years.
Below are a few ways to contact City government:
- Property tax payments still are being collected. For those who don’t want to mail the payment to the Finance Department, please use the drop-box on the front of the 5th Street side of City Hall to drop off your check or money order.
- The general information phone number for City government is 270-444-8800. During normal business hours, Customer Experience Representatives take calls and assist in reaching the appropriate department or service. After hours, please leave a message.
- If you need a permit through the Fire Prevention Division, call Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527. Information will be taken over the phone with payments through the drop-box outside the building. Permits then will be emailed to the permit holder. Regarding plans that need to be reviewed, please send them digitally if possible. Otherwise, contact the receiving department to make arrangements: Engineering at 270-444-8511; Planning at 270-444-8690; and Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527.
You can find more information and contact emails on the City's website, www.paducahky.gov.