PADUCAH- City leaders met in a lengthy executive session meeting on Tuesday to go over applications for the city manager's position. Current city manager Jim Ardnt's contract is set to expire at the end of June.
"We will not have somebody in place by June 30. So we're going to have a decision to make, exactly how we're going to work with Jim," Paducah Mayor George Bray said after the meeting. "We might work with him to extend his contract for a little bit of time to get us through this period of time."
47 people have applied for the position from all over the country. Bray says the commission has narrowed it down to six or seven candidates.
"We're going to probably schedule some Zoom calls, and then after that we will determine who we want to bring into Paducah and actually interview face to face," Bray said.
Arndt has served as Paducah's city manager since July 2018.