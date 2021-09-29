PADUCAH — The Paducah Convention Center faced a $5,000 fine this year from Alcoholic Beverage Control. Following indoor sports floor installations, several tournaments have been held at the convention center. In early March, a fine was levied against the facility during one of the basketball tournaments being held.
"There was a tournament that people were gathering to watch the game, and I had security there dispersing them. It was not an ongoing thing, and we had several tournaments in the same league for several weeks," Paducah Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell says. "So this was the last tournament of the last week. It was just odd."
She says masks and social distancing were required for people attending the tournament. Campbell also hired security to enforce the rules. Despite all of that, the convention center still received a fine.
"I was very surprised," Campbell says. "And then I started reaching out to other retail vendors and had learned that several were fined. This was a very hard period for us, so $5,000 was a big deal."
She then worked to challenge the fine. The convention center brought in Boehl Stopher & Graves law firm to help with litigation. Eddie Jones was the attorney. Their motion for dismissal says Scott Brown, a local ABC agent, went to one of the tournaments held in early March. Brown issued the fine, saying the convention center was constituting disorderly behavior after a group of people gathered at the end of one of the courts to watch a game that had gone into overtime. Those people were standing, and were fully masked, but were required to be sitting. The fine was also being issued on violating a COVID-19 order from Gov. Andy Beshear, however the order had expired and had not been extended by the governor or Kentucky Legislature.
"It was really unusual, because we weren't serving alcohol and it would have impacted our insurance to sell alcohol," Campbell said. "I thought that was pretty harsh."
The fine is now being dismissed, and the convention center no longer has to pay. Campbell says they plan to host more indoor sports tournaments in the near future.
