PADUCAH — Folks are paying more for milk, more for bread and more for all their groceries because of record inflation. A Paducah nonprofit that helps fight hunger shares how that cost is driven even higher when children are home from school all day during the summer.
Inflation has grown by 20% for food items between 2018 and 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. With kids home for the summer, your grocery bill is likely creeping even higher.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry Executive Director Lacy Boling works hard every day to help people with food and financial insecurity, and lately, that has included increasing food prices. "I've got kids of my own. Food just goes faster in the summer, and the kids are home all day," she said.
Boling shared how having kids home for the summer can increase financial strain for parents. "We've got kids at home that are feeding themselves. They eat a lot more when you're not there to watch them and keep track of that," she says.
Patrick Baker, an associate professor of law at the University of Tennessee at Martin, says many factors play into high grocery bills.
"There were a lot of people that left the labor force during COVID. They have not come back to the labor market, so there's a huge demand for employees, so employers have to pay more money for qualified employees," he says.
Baker also says consumers are getting hit by the increase in commodity prices and by supply chain disruptions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says despite that, things are starting to level out. "I do think, over time, wages will increase, inflation will level off, and there will be some deflation," he says.
Until then, organizations like Paducah Cooperative Ministry will continue to help those who are struggling during tough times.
To learn more about Paducah Cooperative Ministry, visit paducahcoopministry.org.