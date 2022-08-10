PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted.
City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short in the technology, planning, public safety and public works departments.
"We're casting the broadest net possible," Jordan said.
Like many businesses, Jordan says the city is has to aggressively pursue prospective employees.
"Not just the traditional publishes and notices, or the traditional avenues of where we do that. We really are trying to expand where we push out," Jordan said.
While the wait to fill positions goes on, the impact of being short staffed can be seen now.
"We talk about the planning department that just means everybody's pulling more weight. But that means maybe some of the permitting doesn't get done in a timely fashion, or as quickly as we would like to, or that we expect it to get done," Jordan explained. "In our public works department, the mowing of our right of ways, the picking up of brush, or garbage, that may fall behind a little bit at times because of the shortages."
With services like PATS also feeling that shortage, Jordan believes the city helping fund them is crucial as many people use the transit authority to get their jobs. City leaders unanimously approved a $215,000 contract with the transit authority for services.
"Even though they are struggling to keep those routes up and going with staffing shortages, we want them to be financially stable so when those staffing shortages go away, that they are still able to provide those services," Jordan said.
The city will be sponsoring and taking part in the upcoming job fair on Aug. 23. He's hopeful they can fill some of their open positions through that process.
The city of Paducah will pay PATS for services in four installments. Each payment will be $53,750.
Paducah Mayor George Bray also gave some insight to the city's side of the outdoor sports complex. The mayor says they're inching closer to having the inter-local agreement with the county drafted, to then be approved by both bodies of government.
"City Manager and the deputy judge executive met this week and we are very close to finalizing all the items there. If necessary, we might have one final meeting next week, but we would hope that we might have something to vote on as early as two weeks from now," Bray said to the city commission.
Once the inter-local agreement is signed by the city of Paducah and McCracken County, it would lock in the funding agreement for the outdoor sports complex.