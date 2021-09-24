PADUCAH — Some people could be getting a COVID-19 booster shot pretty soon.
As previously reported, the FDA has signed off on emergency-use authorization for Pfizer's shot for those at high risk, those age 65 and older and people at risk because of their jobs, like health care workers, teachers, and grocery workers.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Thursday recommend Pfizer boosters for those 65 and up, those 50 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions and people who live in nursing homes. The panel also said boosters can also be given to people ages 18 to 49 who have underlying medical conditions.
There is skepticism among those eligible for the booster shots that being fully vaccinated is enough.
Paducah- McCracken County Senior Center's Christine Thompson said 98% of the center’s seniors are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 23.
Couple Terry and Betty Boulton said they received the Moderna vaccine, and will wait for the booster dose’s approval.
"When all of this first started, I was a little skeptical about it. Before the vaccines were ready, I lost a few friends and distant family members – thank God, nobody in my immediate family," said Terry. "And just watching the way things were progressing, I felt like it was probably going to be our best bet."
They are proud of their decision to get the booster dose.
"I'm about to be a grandmother again, and there's a new little granddaughter coming in April, and I wouldn't want to come even close to the chance of giving it to her," said Betty. "I have a grandson, and I have other grandchildren, and I just, I don't want to do anything to jeopardize them getting COVID."
The holidays will be here soon, with families gathering nationwide. The Boultons want to see everyone safe.
"I'm thankful for our family. I'm grateful for the senior center. I'm grateful for the churches. I'm grateful we still have the freedom to go to church," said Betty. "I'm grateful for each and every minister, and I'm just grateful that I have my health."
They will get the booster shot as soon as they can, and they ask others who qualify to do the same.
Folks at the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center say they trust that their seniors will get the booster.
If there is an issue getting the vaccine, they will look into bringing in a clinic.
Jackson Oaks Retirement in Paducah says it will leave it up to residents to get the booster shot on their own.
However, after Oct. 4, all new residents will be required to get the initial vaccine.
Booster doses have not yet been approved for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.