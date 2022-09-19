PADUCAH — A group of local business owners, elected leaders and others arrived in Washington, D.C. Sunday evening. The annual trip is called the D.C. Fly-In and is organized by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
The goal for the group is to advocate on behalf of the people of western Kentucky for federal money and support for local projects. There are important face-to-face meetings with key players and discussions that support projects back home benefiting the entire community.
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said the delegation has a positive reputation with people in Washington.
"We have 65 people going with us this year, so it's our largest group ever. And I feel like I say that every year, but it does continue to grow. And we take as many people to D.C. as our two largest cities in the state. So, I think it's a lot for us to be proud about that our community really sees the value of being represented in D.C. and speaking in a united voice," Wilson said.
The group has a clear list of priorities, including the Department of Energy Paducah Site, Barkley Regional Airport, Land Between the Lakes and infrastructure investments.
"When the Paducah Chamber rolls into D.C., we always have a large group with us. We know who we're going to meet with. We know what our priorities are and we're there to speak on behalf of our community with a united voice," Wilson said.
The Paducah Chamber group's priorities and meetings during the trip are directly linked to the success of western Kentucky. One example is the continued federal funding for cleanup work at the Department of Energy Paducah Site. Specifically obtaining additional money on top of the original $275 million allocated for cleanup.
"The last three years we've been very successful by achieving by getting a 'plus up' of another $30 million to $40 million. In the last two years, we've gotten $40 million extra above that. So that allows us to do more work at the site, and to have more employees out there," Wilson said.
While visiting the DOE, the group is scheduled to meet with the DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss the future of the site.
"We don't want to just always be talking about the cleanup. That's going to be going on for the next 30 to 40 years. But we want to talk about the future for that site. There's a lot of land there. There's a lot of things we could be doing. So, we want to look at economic development, industrialization at the site, and how we can continue to partner with the DOE for the future," Wilson said.
Another high level meeting is with representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration with a focus on Barkley Regional Airport. Specifically, the delegation plans to thank them for money for a new terminal. This year's meeting comes on the heals of the government signing off on a recent carrier change from Skywest Airlines to Contour Airlines.
"We had to go through the DOT FAA to get approval for the new carrier at the site. We needed to make sure that Essential Air Service funding that we get from FAA would continue with Contour, so that has recently been approved. So really, with FAA right now, of course we'll always needs more money, but we will be thanking them," Wilson said.
There will also be discussions centered at finding additional funding to increase the law enforcement presence at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
"When people are looking at moving to Paducah, to western Kentucky, they're always looking at the recreational activities. So it's important that we do have Land Between the Lakes and we can talk about that to people who might want to move to our community," Wilson said.
The delegation also has planned meetings with U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky's 1st District, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.