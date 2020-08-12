PADUCAH — Double crossover diamonds are being used across the nation to create a smoother traffic flow.
We have one in Paducah, that has been installed over a year ago, and the results have changed substantially.
Data on Paducah's Double Crossover Diamond has come in a year after its installation, showing a 41% drop in crashes, and an 83% drop in injuries.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet-District 1 said the diamond has had an impact on the area.
"As a result of all that, it has improved safety, but we'd like to see safety improved some more," said Todd.
Todd also said their data shows 64 crashes and 12 injuries, from August 2017 to 2018.
There were 38 crashes and two reported injuries from August 2019-2020.
KYTC excluded data from the year it was under construction, because all of the traffic shifts that occur in a work zone would have driven numbers up.
Local 6 asked people what they thought about the one-year-old DCD.
Most people said they either loved it from the start or grew to love it.
Some people said they still are not in favor of it.
Todd said the data does not end here.
"Yes it shows some improvement but we'd like to, over the next year or two, we think it may show up even better," said Todd.
"You're getting a look at it over a longer period of time, and you need that extra data to kind of give you some trends."
Todd said the data shows that most of the crashes consisted of rear-end crashes at the bottom and top of the I-24 eastbound ramp.
He said it is important to pay attention to these signs.
"We just need everybody to be careful exiting there it's like everything else, you know just a moment of inattention can cause a lot of problems," said Todd.
He said the traffic flow is up about a *third* with the DCD, because of fewer traffic signals.
Todd said it also improves safety, making your commute more efficient.
There is additional work coming for the eastbound ramp.
Todd said they are working on a plan to expand the acceleration lane for the I-24 eastbound ramp.
"The problem we have there is that, if you extend the acceleration lane out, you bump up against the Perkins Creek Bridge, so our design people in recent weeks we've had some work zones out there for surveyors to gather additional data," said Todd.
"The plan is to widen the Perkins Creek bridge which will allow us to then extend that acceleration lane."
He said that should create more space in the merging lanes, reducing the likelihood of crashes.