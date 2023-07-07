PADUCAH — As temperatures rise throughout the summer, many people seek relief from the heat by drinking cold beverages such as beer. However, if you don't take precautions, consuming excessive alcohol while the temperature is high can put you at risk for heat-related illnesses.
Paducah has an Entertainment Destination Center downtown, where people can leave establishments with alcoholic beverages in hand and drink them while walking around the designated area. For people taking part, it's essential to drink responsibly.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can arise from exposure to high temperatures for extended periods. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people die from heat-related illnesses yearly when drinking during scorching weather. Heat exhaustion is characterized by profuse perspiration, weakness, dizziness, nausea and headache. Heat exhaustion, if untreated, can lead to heat stroke, a condition requiring immediate medical attention.
Consuming alcohol can worsen the effects of heat on the body, making it more difficult for the body to maintain a stable temperature. Dehydration is a risk factor for heat-related illnesses; beer, in particular, can contribute to that risk.
Todd Blume has owned Paducah Beer Werks for more than five years. He has worked in the industry for many years, and he said people rarely consume beer with lower alcohol content during the summer months. He said the best way to enjoy a nice beer without becoming sick from the heat is to drink in moderation, choose light-colored beer, and drink enough water.
According to Blume, when it comes to drinking in the heat, there are many different options available. Folks can choose something light and refreshing, like a pilsner or a rattler.
Blume emphasizes how important it is to take breaks from drinking alcoholic beverages, and switch to water or other nonalcoholic drinks. He advises staying in cool, shady settings; avoiding drinking on an empty stomach; and dressing in loose-fitting clothing that allows air to circulate.
"It will have a considerably more pronounced impact on you if you consume any alcoholic beverage in this heat on an empty stomach," Blume said. "We want everyone to take responsibility for their own safety."
If you're looking for a low-carb option, drinking alcoholic seltzers might seem like a wonderful alternative. However, according to Blume, that strategy is only sometimes optimal and is never acceptable in extreme circumstances. He said some alcoholic seltzers are nothing more than an espresso shot masked as an alcoholic beverage.
"Seltzers are an option, but they are not a good alternative," Blume said. It's best to use caution, because alcoholic seltzers generally have 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), which can creep up on you unexpectedly.
A refreshing summer beer is one way to stay cool during the dog days of summer. Those beers have fantastic flavor, but drinking them rather than other, more potent forms of alcohol can help you keep cool and reduce your risk of injury. Summer beers, which often have lower alcohol content and a lighter body, are ideal for drinking on hot days because they prevent drinkers from feeling overheated and heavy. Wheat beers, pilsners, and Indian pale ales are some of the most popular options. Wheat beers, such as Blue Moon and Shock Top, are known for having notably light and lemony taste profiles. Pilsners like Stella Artois and Heineken are known for their crispness and ability to refresh. You might try an India Pale Ale (IPA) like Sierra Nevada's Pale Ale or Lagunitas's IPA if you enjoy a flavor that is a little bit more hoppy.
Keeping water close at hand and making sure you drink enough of it is essential while out and about in the heat, Doe's manager Matt Hopper said. Drinking water regularly is necessary to prevent dehydration and maintain proper bodily function. One good option is to have a water bottle that you can reuse wherever you go, whether you're going for a hike or relaxing by the pool. It's good to drink water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Take small sips of water at regular intervals.
"I would always suggest having a bottle of water handy," Hopper said. "Maintaining adequate hydration is essential in this heat, mainly when you know you will drink a lot."