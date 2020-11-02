Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE 20S TO AROUND 30 SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...WILL FALL TO BELOW FREEZING IN MANY AREAS BY 11 PM CST. * IMPACTS...THE FREEZE MONDAY MORNING WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON ACROSS THE ENTIRE REGION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&