PADUCAH — COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state and the increase has government officials concerned.
In Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's daily briefing on Monday, Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack spoke about the likelihood of a surge in cases.
He said it doesn't look like there is a surge COVID-19 cases on the horizon for Kentucky right now.
But in the event that one does occur, our hospitals must be ready.
Purchase District Health Department Kent Koster said he met with hospitals in our region months ago to make sure they had a "Plan B."
"They have so many beds that they have set aside right now in each one of their hospitals in case there's a surge," said Koster.
He said we still need to do our part.
"A lot of people who are becoming more relaxed and more tired of wearing masks," said Koster.
"So when that happens, what we're going to see is an increase in the rate of number of people testing positive for COVID-19."
Baptist Health Paducah's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman said when it comes to caring for COVID-19 patients they are doing well, despite growing cases.
He said they are prepared in the event of a surge, looking at their tools and supplies and making sure they have enough of essential items.
"There's also a lot of discussion about ventilators and ventilator capacity so we have plenty of capacity in that regard," said Housman.
"We have different plans in place on how we can utilize different units within the hospital if we were to see a significant increase in the number of COVID patients."
Both men said it is important to continue following CDC guidelines, such as wearing your mask, washing your hands, and staying six feet apart from one another.
"There will be a day where we don't have to wear masks again and we're several months away from that," said Koster. "What that means is if we're that many months away from it, then that just means we run the risk of contracting COVID-19 during that time period."
They added that people who feel sick should stay at home.
Dr. Housman said they also have plans for further accommodations with local emergency management facilities and other hospitals -- if they are overwhelmed.