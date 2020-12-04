FRANKFORT, KY — Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is one of 11 Kentucky hospitals that will get some of the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for front line health care workers, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Lourdes will receive 975 initial doses of the vaccine, which the hospital will be able to allocate to its employees based on its own analysis, Beshear said. The governor said the state believes Lourdes and the 10 other hospitals selected could begin vaccinating front line health care workers as soon as Dec. 15.
Those 11 hospitals are enrolled as COVID-19 vaccine providers. Beshear said other hospitals that wish to enroll as vaccine providers can do so at kycovid19.ky.gov. The online registration form can be found on the Kentucky Healthcare Guidance page of that website (CLICK HERE for more details).
Beshear reported 3,895 new COVID-19 cases Thursday — the second highest one-day case total, and the highest number ever reported on a Thursday in Kentucky. That number includes 416 kids and teens.
The governor said 34 new virus-related deaths were reported Thursday, marking the third highest one-day report. Wednesday saw the highest ever number of deaths reported in Kentucky, followed by Tuesday with the second highest number of deaths.
Since Monday, 118 deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky.
As of Thursday, 1,810 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, up 42 since Wednesday. Those patients include 415 people in intensive care units and 240 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 10.07%, up from Wednesday's rate of 9.62%.
To date, Kentucky has had 190,601 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 2,014 deaths.
Beshear reported all but seven Kentucky counties are in the COVID-19 red zone Thursday, meaning the virus is spreading at a critical rate. The seven remaining counties are in the orange zone, meaning the virus is spreading at an accelerated rate.