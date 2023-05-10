PADUCAH — The Paducah Kennel Club is dedicating their spring agility trial to the memory of former WPSD Promotions Director and Agility Chairman Cathy Crecelius, who passed away in early April after a brief illness.
According to a release from PKC, they'll be selling purple t-shirts in an effort to raise funds for a fenced-in dog exercise field on the club grounds, something they say Crecelius "dreamed of." They say they plan to name it the "Cathy Crecelius Memorial Field."
Crecelius' beloved dog Aero will be competing in the agility trial, which begins at about 8:30 a.m. daily from May 19 -21.
The club says the event will continue each morning until all dogs for that day's classes have competed — usually until about 3:30 p.m.
The agility trial is free to attend, and the PKC says it's great family entertainment.