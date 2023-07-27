PADUCAH — Paducah leaders are eager to find a permanent solution as the dome pavilion used during AQS QuiltWeek has exceeded its life expectancy.
For years, the inflatable pavilion has provided extra space for vendors during the event at the Paducah Convention Center. Under Kentucky law, temporary structures can be in place for up to six months, so there is a yearly cost to set up and dismantle the dome.
At Tuesday night's city commission meeting, local leaders discussed finding a long-term solution to fill the space at 711 North Sixth St., where the dome is usually set up. "There will be a permanent solution. It is going to be figured out." Paducah Mayor George Bray said, and in the meantime "We will likely put up the dome again, try to patch it together and make it work for as long as we can."
Part of the search for a solution is finding the funds for a permanent facility. Bray said a bond currently exists that ends in 2026, providing an opportunity to free up money for another bond issuance. An unknown factor at play is the level of transient room tax over time. The tax could increase and provide additional funding for a permanent structure.
The Paducah Convention Center's current contract with the American Quilter's Society ends after QuiltWeek 2024. Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said she believes a permanent building with amenities would benefit a new contract negotiation. "If there were a permanent facility there, it would not only help with AQS, but it would help generate revenue for our facility,” she said.
Replacing the temporary pavilion would benefit more than the quilt show. According to Campbell, a permanent facility would be better for the community and the economic impact would be higher. “We could have more events so that there would be more things to come to Paducah," Campbell said.
Additionally, indoor sports are popular in the Paducah area.
"There are other needs besides the quilt show. There is indoor sports tourism. That's a need." Bray said. A long-term facility would improve the quality of those sporting events.
One thing the city, county and convention center all agree on is that a serious discussion needs to take place to move forward in building a permanent dome pavilion. The current state of the temporary dome is concerning, and it will only last for a few more years. A new facility will enhance the quality of events in Paducah and benefit our community.