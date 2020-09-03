PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is at the negotiating table with the commonwealth of Kentucky.
City leaders are trying to save plans for more than $156 million of investment downtown. The investment would come from the city’s proposed tax increment financing district, or TIF district.
The centerpiece of the TIF is a new hotel development known as the City Block Project.
This city is waiting on final approval from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
An independent consultant who reports to the cabinet says the proposed Paducah Downtown Riverfront Development Project will mean just a 5% increase in new economic activity over the next 20 years.
That information is contained in documents the city was required to turn over to Local 6 under Kentucky’s open Records Act.
Local 6 journalists have been reviewing the documents.
The city has had the recommendation since June, but did not publicly reveal it.
It has not been discussed, at least in open session, at any city commission meeting, including the August meeting when the commission agreed to the City Block development deal with a Louisville developer.
The consultant’s report says the state’s contribution should be just $2.7 million over that 20-year period.
The city says the project can’t move forward if the recommendation stands.
Vacant properties, lack of public infrastructure and a decreasing population – words from the state and city of Paducah on what’s plaguing the future of downtown.
A 103-page independent report from Consultant Anderson Economic Group evaluated the proposed TIF district.
A TIF district would allow the city to keep a portion of tax revenue increases that would normally go to the state.
Instead of going to the state, that money would go toward making improvements in that half-square-mile, 315-acre area.
The city would use the revenue to incentivize more investment, leading to growth and more revenue.
“This is private investment to come to our downtown, and that’s what we all want throughout the community,” Paducah City Commissioner Sandra Wilson said.
Theoretically, the pattern would continue for 20 years – meaning infrastructure improvements, new businesses, new jobs, a revitalized economy, a better quality of life.
The city application for the TIF district, prepared in a large part by another consulting firm – Commonwealth Economics – presents a blueprint for public infrastructure costs of about $56 million.
The other private costs total nearly $100 million.
The city has a commitment from Louisville developer Weyland Ventures for $21 million for the hotel complex, which includes residential housing, retail and commercial space.
The deal sells two tracts of a large, city-owned downtown parking lot to Weyland, but includes a six-year moratorium on any payment from Weyland and other city obligations.
But the city says investment goes away without the TIF district.
The independent report from AEG says the state should only contribute $2.76 million over the next 20 years for the public capital investments.
That’s only 2% of the total capital investments.
The city’s firm projected the state could contribute about $94.8 million to capital investments – a far cry from the 2.7 the independent report recommended.
This difference is something both Paducah mayoral candidates say is worrisome.
“I have been told is one of the best consultants that we could possibly put together for a TIF, and then there would be that much difference between what we applied for and what is actually being allowed,” mayoral candidate George Bray says.
Mayoral Candidate Richard Abraham, who is also a city commissioner, says knowing about the number difference would have changed some things when he voted for the agreement with Weyland.
“I can’t speak for any of the other commissioners, but had that information, had I been privy to the information that I looked over last night, I would have had different questions,” Abraham says.
The city claims AEG failed to consider about $60 million of development proposed in the application.
AEG’s report says it couldn’t determine the feasibility of the TIF, “due to a lack of sufficient information.”
The city response says that need for information wasn’t communicated. “It is still unclear what information would have been necessary,” the response says.
The response goes on to say: “It should be easy to understand why we question how investments of over $150 million in projects that improve the quality of visitor experiences … will result in only $2.7 million in increased state tax revenue over a 20-year period.”
The state says this back and forth on a final number is typical.
Wilson, who is currently running for reelection, says they never expected to get a full reimbursement of state funds.
“We shot for the moon, that we shot up here, that all of this could possibly happen. They’re saying ‘Let’s be realistic. Maybe it’s here. So, hopefully we end up somewhere in the middle,” Wilson says.
Mayor Brandi Harless and City Manager Jim Arndt have refused to answer any of our questions. A city spokesperson sent a written statement saying there will be no comments now.
But, emails we’ve obtained through our open records request reveal a back and forth dialog ongoing with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
“It was never presented to us as citizens that it might not be approved as in submitted, so that was a surprise to me,” Bray says.
Abraham agreed.
Local 6 asked Abraham why he wasn’t aware of the negotiations going on since he sits on the board.
“A commissioner can be as involved as the want to be, but there are conversations that happen. We’re not down there 24/7. We hired a professional manager to oversee the day to day operations. So, if there’s information that we need to make a decision on and we don’t get it,” Abraham says.
Abraham said he was not CC’d on many of the emails we reviewed, including a letter to the state where Harless described the independent TIF analysis as lacking justifications and called it an unfair review of the TIF project’s future impact.
Her letter says other TIF proposals similar to Paducah’s have received state participation of as much as $54 million.
The city’s response, also drafted in large part by Commonwealth Economics, points specifically to the city of Owensboro.
The response says the Owensboro downtown TIF district created in 2016 got 16% of the investment total, or $24.5 million.
The response says Owensboro enjoyed methodological differences and that Paducah “was treated blatantly different…despite the overwhelming similarities with regard to scope and location in the market.”
Paducah’s take would be just 2% of the investment total. That’s the lowest percentage recommendation we’ve been able to find for a Kentucky TIF.
“Even thought that the numbers may be a part, I think we will come from an area where we will be in agreement and something that will work for both,” Wilson says. “I believe the state, when they said that they want to ensure the success of this project, meant what they said.”
As to whether the draft should have been made public when they first received it, Wilson and Bray each say they believe it should be public – but not immediately if it could possibly jeopardize negotiations with the state.
Abraham, on the other hand, said: “Do you think they should see what their money bought? I do.”
You can find the documents discussed in this report to the left of this story. One shows that so far the city has already spent more than $400,000 seeking the TIF.
The city was required by state law to pay the $85,000 fee charged by AEG for the independent report.
We have also included a statement the city sent to Local 6, which you can read below this story.
We’re going to have more on what we’ve learned from the documents obtained through our open records request as our reporting continues. That includes confirmation the city is talking to Weyland Ventures, the hotel developer, about also building on the downtown Kresge site and at another unspecified location along the riverfront.
Those projects are described as housing and commercial spaces – one of which is about 75,000-square-feet. The other about 96,000-square-feet.
We’ve found nothing in the documents so far about interest being solicited from any other developers. We’ve also found documents regarding the $800,000 value assigned to the downtown parking lot.
Three different emails refer to a second undisclosed appraisal that puts a significantly higher value on that property. However, neither an appraisal from nor agreement with a company called Integra Realty Resources Kentucky/Southern Indiana was included in the city response to our open records request.
That appraisal, one email says, was for $2.5 million.
Read the city of Paducah's statement to Local 6 on the TIF district application process: