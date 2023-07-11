PADUCAH — "Slow but Steady," is how Paducah city leaders are describing construction on the City Block Project downtown. They say right now the work has hit a bit of a delay because of some issues regarding the construction of the hotel that’s part of the project.
The City Block Project will change how we all see downtown Paducah forever.
"It's a very important project for Paducah," Paducah Mayor George Bray says.
Bray talked with Local 6 on Monday about the project and the recent delay.
"There were some issues with the foundation that's going to require a different approach and additional monies," Bray says.
Bray says the site's history and proximity to the riverfront means reworking foundation plans is necessary.
"A lot of people talked about, you know, going in, that we don't know what we would find foundation-wise, and I think that it has come to fruition," says Bray.
Bray says development projects just take time. City Planner Nic Hutchison says, while it may not look like it from the street, work is being done.
“If you go down there, you’ll see curbing in place, and they’re going to be starting to do some of the flat work, and you'll see some of the stamped concrete going on the sidewalk," says Hutchison.
Hutchison says delays are to be expected in major projects like the City Block Project.
"You know, anytime you have a high-profile project dealing with construction, it's common to have uncertainty created," he says.
But Hutchison assured Local 6 that what's happening now is normal.
Bray says the wait will be worth it. "I am extremely confident that the hotel will go up, and we as well as Weyland are 100% committed to the project," says Bray.
Bray says the contractor Weyland Ventures is working with subcontractors to come up with a plan for development. For now, the public area portion of the project is on track. Hutchison says things should be completed by Oct. 10. Bray says the entire project is still scheduled for completion sometime in 2024.