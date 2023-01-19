PADUCAH — Next week, the Paducah City Commission plans to appoint a new member after voting unanimously Tuesday night to remove Commissioner David Guess.
The vote followed a hearing on a charge of misconduct against Guess.
That involved a text message with racist connotations Guess sent to a city employee on Election Day about a city commission candidate.
Now, the commission has 30 days to make the appointment, but the process is still unclear.
If the commission fails to appoint someone in that 30-day window, the responsibility to fill the vacancy will then go to Gov. Andy Beshear.
That’s why commissioners are hoping to fill the position as soon as possible.
In a statement released Wednesday, Paducah Mayor George Bray says the issue will be on the agenda at the next commission meeting on Jan. 24.
The removal of a city commissioner for misconduct is unprecedented for the city of Paducah.
City Commissioner Buz Smith says there has been a lot of feedback from the community.
“I've received a few emails. Generally mostly positive, some negative, regarding the decision last night. But it's just a day like any other day,” Smith says.
For Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary, Guess' removal from the city board a step forward for equality.
“We didn't have a winner or a loser out of this. I hate to see anything like this happen, but I was so proud that our city government stood up, stood their ground,” Cleary says.
He hopes progress continues with the commission's choice to fill the vacant seat.
All he asks is that, that person's ideals align with the current members.
“Racism, inclusion, diversity — it's one of their priorities,” says Cleary.
There's also a chance Guess could regain his seat on appeal.
Cleary says he hopes Guess doesn't submit an appeal.
“Anything negative like that, all it does is hurt our whole community. I feel like that we've had enough of this. Let's move on,” Cleary says.
Guess' attorney, David Riley, told Local 6 Tuesday night that they were exploring options and weren't sure if Guess would appeal his removal. Local 6 reached out Wednesday to see if a decision has since been made, but never received a response.
You can read Mayor Bray’s full statement below:
"Following last night’s decision to remove a member, the Paducah Board of Commissioners and I have reviewed the process as outlined by law to fill this unexpired term. KRS 83A.040 governs the process and states that within 30 days, the Board must fill the vacancy; otherwise, the power to fill the vacancy shifts to the Governor to fill by appointment.
"In order to move this community forward and to conduct the business needed for a city government’s operations, this unexpired term should be filled as soon as possible. We will discuss this process at the January 24 meeting of the Paducah Board of Commissioners with the ultimate goal that evening in making a motion to appoint a member.
"The City of Paducah also is notifying the McCracken County Clerk’s office and the Kentucky Secretary of State of the vacancy as required by law. I want to thank the community for their support during this transitional period."
To see our previous coverage of this ongoing story — including more details about the allegation of misconduct against Guess and the full recording of the Jan. 17 hearing — click here.