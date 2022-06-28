PADUCAH — A Paducah man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexually abusing a juvenile.
Kentucky State Police say that 32-year-old Robert Thomas was arrested Monday morning following an investigation that began in February. They say during their investigation, they determined Thomas was the juvenile's foster parent at one time but his guardianship was terminated by the courts.
Police say Thomas was accused of hiding the juvenile from social workers and law enforcement after his guardianship ended and that the sexual abuse happened during this time.
Thomas was arrested at the McCracken County Courthouse and charged with kidnapping of a minor and first-degree sexual abuse. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
Police say that due to the victim's age and the nature of the offence, no further comments will be made about the investigation.