PADUCAH -- The city of Paducah is preparing to inaugurate a new mayor and city commission. Paducah's current mayor, Brandi Harless, is looking back at her term during her final days in office.
Harless was elected in 2016, is one of four women to serve as the city's highest ranking official. A lot has happened in Paducah since she first took office.
"The list starts to get pretty long when you start from the beginning," Harless said.
One of her long-term goals for the city is to help the city grow and move forward.
"When you start to add up all of the projects that we got off the ground, and they don't finish in your term, right? That just isn't possible," Harless said. "You talk about the airport, you talk about the Jetton project, you talk about city block, the wellness center, and there's several others that are in that list. You start to add that up that's over $70 million in investment that we are seeing in Paducah because of our hard work as a team."
These projects were all discussed in city commission meetings throughout her term. Harless also described her experiences working with local media outlets.
"I was getting guidance from people who say, 'you need to stop being so open. You need to be taking a public relations perspective and have talking points and don't veer off of those.' But it's not my style," Harless said. "But I see now the harm it did. Because frankly that in a lot of ways when you all get into your editing rooms and start chopping up stories, and I'm so open with my comments, it felt like so many times they were used against me."
She also looked back at her first year and compared it to how she sees local government now.
"When I ran for office I had this hypothesis. My question to myself was, is it true that government is so bureaucratic and so stuck that it can't change? And I was shocked to find it can! It just takes good leadership, it takes effort, it takes perseverance, and we were able to do that," Harless said.
After her term, she'll continue to live in Paducah. Harless says she will miss working directly with people throughout city hall.
"When we hired the city manager and truly built this team environment, this team atmosphere, and to be a part of that is really special and to keep that going is really special," Harless said. "I have deep relationships now because of that and I don't imagine I'm going to miss out on those relationships moving forward. The team is something that's very special here at the city government, and I'm going to miss that. I'm going to miss that feeling for sure."
The city of Paducah will have an inauguration ceremony for Paducah Mayor-Elect George Bray and the incoming city commission on December 28. Their terms will begin on January 1, 2020.