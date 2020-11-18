PADUCAH — George Bray, Paducah Mayor-elect says he is awaiting COVID-19 results after his wife and several of his family members have tested positive for the virus.
Bray also says two incoming commissioners have tested positive for the virus.
"Two of our incoming commissioners as well as my wife, sister and her entire family have recently tested positive along with many of your own friends and family," Bray said on his Mayor-elect Facebook page.
Bray says the virus is entering a critical stage and the city must respond.
He is urging citizens of Paducah to wear masks, to try and prevent the spread of the virus.
A full statement can be found below.