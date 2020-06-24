PADUCAH — City Commissioner and Paducah mayoral candidate Richard Abraham had a low-profile approach Tuesday. He had dinner at the Hajimari inside the Ritz Midtown on Broadway Street with his wife as they waited on the preliminary results.
The former University of Kentucky football player said waiting for the preliminary results felt like the moments before a football game.
"You line up for the kickoff, you're all hyped up to come out the locker room. And the crowd's yelling, and you get a little nervous in your stomach until you get that first contact, so kind of like that," said Abraham.
These unprecedented times have changed Kentucky's primary Election Day, postponing it from May to June and alternating campaign styles.
Abraham says if elected, the COVID-19 pandemic is definitely at the top of the list, but there are also other items on his agenda.
"We have infrastructure issues that's been in the news quite a bit. We have flooding issues; we need to address those," said Abraham. "We need to get together with the four other commissioners that are going to be elected, get their heads together and figure out how we're going to attack that."
If elected mayor, Abraham also said he work to get to know the employees, so they can learn to work together.
"It's not so much of uplifting oneself, but motivating others to be the best they can be," said Abraham. "Once we do that, I think our municipal will rise to the level it's capable of, and by doing that, drawing other folks into what we're trying to do here in the city."
Even after finding out he was in second place Tuesday night, he said "We'll just have to wait and see." Thousands of mail-in votes remain to be counted before the final election results will be known.
"I look forward to serving the rest of my term as mayor pro-tem, and if I'm blessed enough to be the mayor of Paducah, then that would be a great thing," said Abraham.