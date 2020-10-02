PADUCAH — Voters from the business community looked on as the three Paducah mayoral candidates laid out their vision for the city Thursday during a forum held by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. The topic that came up throughout the forum was job growth and how to attract new business to the area.
"I am running as the business candidate," George Bray said.
Bray touted his business experience in the private sector and pledged to use payroll tax revenue to develop local business. "As mayor, I will refocus the use of the payroll tax and that portion of the payroll tax more on economic development and business growth going forward," Bray said.
City Commissioner Richard Abraham said, if elected mayor, his goal is to make Paducah more business friendly.
"We want to be business friendly, but you gotta' do more than just say that," Abraham said.
Abraham said city leaders actually have to follow through with creating a pro-business climate. "Do you truly want me here in your city? Are you treating me that way? As mayor I will make sure that customer service is not just cliche talk," Abraham said.
Write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas said, if elected, he'll focus on enhancing the city's south side.
"We should spread this new businesses over into the areas that need new business, which is our south side. How we can do that is by increasing opportunities for revenue, and what I plan on doing is bring in major events to our city, which will invite new tourists to our city," Thomas said.
Another point of discussion for the three mayoral candidates was the city's infrastructure and stormwater issues. Thomas said, if elected, he'll use part of the $22 million originally intended for the aquatic center project to improve stormwater infrastructure.
"I will use a portion of the $22 million in bonds that we do have to alleviate he stormwater issues," Thomas said.
Abraham has made stormwater infrastructure a key issue during the mayoral race. He said it'll be his top priority.
"Infrastructure, that's our business. That's one of our goals, one of our mandates as elected officials," Abraham said.
Bray also supports investing in stormwater infrastructure.
"We must act for the long term. It's a lot of money, but we can manage it," Bray said.