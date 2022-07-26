PADUCAH — A partnership with Kentucky State Police could be beneficial but could also have its own costs. That's what was discussed at Monday's joint Paducah-McCracken County 911 Communications Oversight Committee meeting.
The partnership could mean the state agency would help with the radio system in McCracken County and Paducah.
The committee had a question and answer session with Brandon Marshall with KSP about what working with the agency would look like.
Improving the 911 radio system would benefit the community along with major players in emergency roles.
Committee members say communities throughout the country are dealing with the same problem.
They say everyone is looking to replace 911 radio system equipment and working out how to fund it.
Committee member and Paducah City Commissioner Carol Gault says that's why they're seeking KSP's guidance on the issue.
"The more information we ask or the more information we request and the more questions we ask, I think what we're learning is we're not any different than any other community," Gault says.
The goal is to reach 95% reliability and get rid of radio dead spots or areas where connectivity is low or nonexistent.
They're also hoping to cover the most populated areas.
"We knew we had dead spots. We knew that we didn't have coverage throughout the community, but we didn't really know the specific equipment that would be needed to get us what we want to reach our goal," Gault says.
The committee hopes to build six towers in the county to help with the dispatch system.
The committee also discussed RFPs, or requests for proposals, for the necessary upgrades for the 911 center.
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones emphasized the need to have a competitive RFP to attract vendors for the project.
Not everyone was present at the meeting, so the committee did not discuss specific vendors for the towers.