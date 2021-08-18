MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County is one of just three counties in the west Kentucky area trending upwards for population growth. Data from the 2020 U.S. census shows McCracken County grew by a couple thousand people, marking a 3.5% increase since 2000.
Most of that growth was in the city of Paducah, the county seat, which saw an 8.4% increase since 2010.
New roads, stores and new construction are a constant in Paducah and McCracken County.
Bruce Wilcox, president and CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development, said the increase in population means one thing. "It tells me our plan is working," Wilcox said. "It validates the plan that has been put in place by our community leaders over the past 10 years to develop amenities, to develop programs that attract people."
Places like the Paducah Innovation Hub are creating a built-in workforce for potential companies.
Mayor George Bray said the city now has to keep up the momentum.
"It's economic development. It's looking at companies, helping attract companies that come in. It's supporting the businesses that are here in this community. It's establishing quality of life," Bray said.
In the county, Judge Executive Craig Clymer said leaders are jumping on every opportunity that comes their way.
"No longer is the county sort of sitting back and doing the required things," Clymer said. "We're stepping out and really promoting the county and getting some strong things done."
What city and county leaders do today will set the building blocks for the next 10 years of possible growth.
Other west Kentucky counties that grew include Lyon with a 4.4% change and Marshall with a 0.7% change.