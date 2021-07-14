PADUCAH — Daron Jordan was officially hired as the new city manager during Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting.
We already knew he was the pick for the job, but his contract still needed final approval from the commission.
That contract includes a starting salary of $152,500. He will undergo a performance evaluation six months into the job, after which he will be eligible for a raise. Other benefits include $500 per month to pay for car-related expenses, $75 a month for a cellphone stipend and $7,500 for relocation expenses.
Jordan's first day on the job as city manager will be Aug. 1. His initial contract is for three years.
He's coming to Paducah from Paris, Kentucky, where he also served as city manager. He has nearly 25 years of experience working in local government.
In the meantime, the city has approved a consulting agreement with Arndt Municipal Support, which is owned by outgoing City Manager Jim Arndt.
Arndt will provide consulting services in August as Paducah transitions to the new city manager. Then, Arndt plans to move home to Illinois to be closer to his family and provide local government management consulting to other communities.