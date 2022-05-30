PADUCAH-- In April, we told you about new changes coming to Paducah public parks.
This after father and little baseball coach, Tim Topp, took to social media after he said he was kicked off fields at Stuart Nelson Park.
The old park rules required reservations for baseball fields.
Topp said he was unaware, especially since all the fields were empty.
After Topp's Facebook post about being kicked out made waves within the community, city leaders met with Topp to make park rules more patron-friendly.
This ongoing collaboration is tackling issues to make Paducah parks better.
Now, with the help of city, Topp is hosting a Memorial Day cookout for the community.
Twenty-eight years ago Odie Topp hosted a barbecue in his backyard to celebrate his birthday along with the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
Five years later, it had grown so big, the Topp family brought the party to Stuart Nelson Park.
Tim Topp, this year's organizer says it’s become a family tradition.
“For the last, about five years, me and my younger cousins, we took it over, my older cousins, and we just stepped in. Just keep it going, Hopefully, my son will do it too. Something to keep going for generations and generations,” Topp says.
But it's bigger than family.
Last year, the Topp family was able to provide free meals and fun to more than 500 people in Paducah.
The community is helping out so they can break that record this year.
“We have a lot of people that sponsor. A lot of people donate. I was actually just in Kroger and a guy seen me with the buggies and donated right then. He was like, ‘Beautiful thing,’” says Topp.
They're also working to better the community they love.
Dr. Doris Sarr, with Kentucky Commission of Human Rights, is setting up a voter registration booth to inform the public.
“Every opportunity we have, we want to educate the community about voting and the importance of voting. Regardless of the age they are. The younger they are, the better,” says Sarr.
Since things resolved with Paducah Parks and Recreation, Topp says he's gotten their full support.
“I had a meeting with all the parties at be and it worked out good. They backed me, brought out all the trash cans and stuff so we got it all situated,” Topp says.
They're also still meeting about new summer programs for children.
“We've been actually just going to the drawing board. Just seeing how to attack it with school being out. It's probably going to be more of a next year basis because, you know, it takes time to plan stuff,” says Topp.
When the 29th Annual Odie Topp Cookout comes around next year, Topp expects to see those plans in action.
For a list of what programs Paducah Parks and Recreation is currently offering, you can visit their website.