PADUCAH — It's not just about keeping kids safe. It's about building positive relationships. The Paducah Police Department is now accepting applications for additional school resource officers.
Currently, the Paducah Public School District has one SRO, who is based at Paducah Tilghman High School. But last summer, the city learned it was the recipient of a federal grant worth up to $375,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program.
The federal grant will allow the Paducah Police Department to hire three more school resource officers for Paducah Public Schools. Of the three new SROs, one will go to Tilghman, one will be based at Paducah Middle School, and the third will rotate between the three elementary schools.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said the federal grant will cover the majority of the salaries and benefits for the three new SROs over the first three years. During that span, Paducah Public Schools will cover the remaining amount needed, with the school district's percentage increasing slightly each year.
By year four, the grant money will be fully expended, and it will be up to the school district and the Paducah Police Department to cover the costs of the three SROS with a 50-50 split.
"We hope to start a program that's sustainable for years to come," said Laird.
Laird said the police department began advertising the new SRO positions about a week ago. The ad says candidates must have at least three years of certified full-time law enforcement experience. They must also have a Peace Officer Professional Standards (POPS) certification from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) or have the ability to get a KLEC certification through out-of-state training, the ad says.
The starting pay is $54,211, which includes $4,000 in state incentive pay. The position also comes with a comprehensive health plan, paid vacations, holidays and sick leave, and a uniform allowance.
Laird said the police department has received a few applications so far. He said once there is a good pool of applicants, a deadline will be announced. The goal is to have the new SROs employed by July 1, so they can get acclimated with the police department and the school district before going to their assigned schools for the fall semester.
Laird said the new SROs will have the same equipment as other Paducah Police officers, including body cameras. But their job is about more than protecting students and staff.
"The most key component out of this is the building relationships with the kids," said Laird. "You know, the last year, I think, has shown society needs to really work on our relationships. And as a police department, we need to work on our relationship with the community."
Laird said even during the summer, when school is out, the SROs will be actively involved with student activities.
"We're going to slowly start integrating them into a lot of different things. There are a lot of summer programs," Laird said. "Our goal is just to stay engaged with the youth and the kids year-round."
Mark Fenske, principal of Morgan Elementary, said he's excited there will be an SRO at his school starting this fall.
"When kids feel secure, they learn better. When the teachers feel more secure, they teach better," said Fenske.
Fenske also recognizes that the new SROs will have a variety of roles.
"The SRO will keep the school community safe. But they'll also be a teacher. They'll also be someone who will push into classrooms and help us out with certain things that are potentially academic, social-emotional, managerial, scheduling," said Fenske. "I think it's just unlimited, and it goes back to that connection with the community. This is a law enforcement person. They're keeping the building safe. But they're also a member of our community, a member of our Morgan family, and a member of our teaching faculty. They're here to execute our main mission. That's to educate kids."
Anyone interested in applying to become an SRO for Paducah Public Schools should contact Assistant Police Chief Anthony Copeland at 270-444-8549 or ajcopeland@paducahky.gov.
Other districts with multiple SROs include McCracken County Schools, which has nine, and Marshall County Schools, which has 11.