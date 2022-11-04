PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and participating retailers are teaming with LiveView Technologies before the holidays to stop retail crime.
The Paducah-exclusive collaboration is called the A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. Working together for the project, law enforcement, retailers and LVT are determined to stop the spike of organized retail crime that comes with the holiday season.
"The goal for us was to just provide another level of safety and security for the citizens of Paducah, as well as the visitors that come here often on a daily basis," Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says. Laird is also hopeful that the project will help reduce the spike in crime.
Mobile camera units have been placed at 31 different locations in Paducah, and each unit is equipped with three cameras. "We're excited to partner with Paducah Police Department, as well as LVT — Live View Technologies — as well. The safety of our community and customers is one of the top priorities as well as our team members of Advanced Auto Parts," Advance Auto Parts District Manager Scott Pilcher says.
The units are completely funded by LiveView Technologies and use different software and hardware to gather data to help law enforcement catch suspected thieves. The software provides participating retailers with real-time access to "quickly deter crime." The main focus of this program is to deter, defend and detect.
LVT Senior Customer Success Manger Chris Vincent tells WPSD that retailers who use LVT equipment have seen a 60% reduction in "loss prevention and parking lot incidents."
The units will be in place for the next six months.