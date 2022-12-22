Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally up to 4 inches possible. Flash freezing of water on area roadways. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to keep a winter emergency kit in the vehicle. &&

