PADUCAH — Paducah had a 16% drop in crime in 2020 from the year before, according to the Paducah Police Department's annual report released Wednesday.
The report classifies crimes as Part 1 crimes and Part 2 crimes, categories that are defined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Part 1 crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny or theft, auto theft and arson.
Part 2 crimes include simple assaults, forgery and counterfeiting, fraud, criminal mischief, weapons offenses, sexual offenses other than rape, drug abuse violations, liquor violations, offenses against family and children, and all other offenses not included in Part 1.
In 2020, three murders were reported, up from one in 2019. Eleven more aggravated assaults were reported last year than the year before. Burglary reports increased by eight, auto theft reports increased by 17 and three more arson cases were reported in 2020 than in 2019.
However, the number of reported rapes, robberies and larceny/theft cases decreased in 2020.
Regarding Part 2 crimes, reports of vandalism, sexual offenses other than rape and reports of people buying or receiving stolen property increased in 2020.
But, reports of negligent manslaughter, other assaults, forgery/counterfeiting, fraud, embezzlement, weapon offenses, prostitution/vice, drug violations and domestic offenses all decreased.
The report also includes information on collisions, drug seizures, 911 services, training, complaints, officer promotions and retirements and more.
