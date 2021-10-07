PADUCAH — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations throughout the region are bringing attention to the issue.
The smallest gesture can make a big impact.
Uniformed officers with the Paducah Police Department are wearing pink pins to bring awareness to the issue.
Tyson Riley is a patrol officer with the Paducah Police Department.
His paternal and maternal grandmothers, along with his mom, were all diagnosed with breast cancer.
People came alongside his family to support them all during the difficulties.
"I was stressed out," said Riley. "I was upset about it for my mother and my grandmothers, and there's other people out in the community I know that's not getting the support that I was getting."
Riley in turn wanted to support others in Paducah. So in October 2019, he suggested to the command staff that they wear small pink pins on their collars.
It's events like these that bring awareness to the issue at hand.
Officers are rallying with Riley for the cause.
"Once you have somebody that you really love and care about, you see them go through that, it gives you a total new perspective on the kind of warrior these women are," said Alex Liebenrood, a colleague of Riley's.
Riley said it's about connecting with others when cancer strikes.
"Just like anything else, we're just wanting to show our community: hey, we're with you as well," said Riley. "Just because we're the police department doesn't mean we don't understand the struggles you're going through. It's not that we don't want to be there for you."
And with these pins, Riley hopes that it will open doors of awareness of people throughout Paducah.
Mammogram screenings dropped during the pandemic, according to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. Be sure to get your check up as soon as possible.
This is the third year for the pink pin outreach event.