PADUCAH — Law enforcement officers across west Kentucky were taking steps to better serve you on Thursday, from active shooter trainings to crisis intervention. In Paducah, officers meet face-to-face with the public to hear what's important to you.
Thursday marked the ninth neighborhood meeting of the year; this time it was held downtown. Paducah police officers are using the meetings to learn the needs of each community that makes up the city they protect and serve. About a dozen residents showed up. The main topics community members discussed included:
- Loud music coming from businesses after hours.
- Skateboarders loitering around Main Street.
- Trash pileup around Broadway.
- The homeless population downtown.
Thursday's neighborhood meeting was a conversation up close and personal.
Carla Berry was one of the people who took part. Born and raised in Paducah, the city means a lot to her and her family.
"I'm really involved in the Main Street board, going to meetings and calling on merchants and just being involved in my downtown community," said Berry.
She said at she got an opportunity to talk openly with police at the meeting. "There's still something's we need to work on, but it's just a great place to live," she said.
Police Chief Brian Laird said listening and learning is the point of the meetings.
"Making a community safe is not just the job of the police. It's the job of everyone that lives there, so we need their help to be able to accomplish that," said Laird.
He described this and other meetings as building bridges between police and the communities they protect and serve.
"The chief will be there. A lot of the times there's an assistant chief there as well, and the shift supervisors are there so they can take the information we get out of these meetings and then come back and give that back to all the officers so we can work on effecting some positive change in the community," said Laird.
Berry said she appreciates the meetings and encourages other community members to participate.
"The police officers in the city of Paducah wants them there. They're not here telling us what to do tonight. They're asking 'What do you want us to do to help?'" she said.