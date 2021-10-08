PADUCAH — Human factors played a role in a crash near the Ohio River bridge construction zone on Interstate 24 in June. A 4-year-old girl lost her life in that crash. On Thursday, the Paducah Police Department released new details in the crash investigation.
The department's accident reports said the semitrailer that caused the crash was not under proper control. A string of collisions over the summer lead to several changes on the interstate in an effort to make it safer.
In June, nine people were injured and 4-year-old Emily Wren was killed in the crash. A semitrailer driven by Narinder Kumar hit eight cars in front of him. According to the report taken by the Paducah Police Department, cars in front of Kumar's semi had slowed down to 10 mph because of a wide load truck further down the highway. The report goes on to say Kumar first told officers he tried to brake when traffic stopped, but wasn't able to. Shortly after, Kumar said he had his cruise control set at 70 mph and when traffic came to a stop he tried to step on the brake, but hit the gas instead. The only factor listed in the crash was a human one: that Kumar's semi wasn't under proper control.
That crash was one of several that sparked a conversation about making I-24 safer. In early August local law enforcement, leaders and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met to discuss what safety measures should be implemented. It led to more signage being posted warning drivers of the upcoming construction along with the speed limit throughout the work zone being reduced.
The Paducah Police Department says its investigation is still ongoing, and would not comment on whether Kumar would be facing any charges.
Read the full Paducah Police Department accident report: