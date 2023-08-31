PADUCAH — Paducah Power System linemen are in Tallahassee, Florida, to assist with storm recovery efforts related to Idalia. The storm had strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning but was back to a Category 3 when it made landfall on Florida's west coast. Wednesday evening, Idalia weakened to a tropical storm, but continued to threaten parts of Georgia and the Carolinas with strong winds and flooding, CNN reported.
The PPS linemen headed to Florida at 4 a.m. Tuesday, taking two bucket trucks and one foreman truck. Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood said the crew will be in Florida for at least a day, but if conditions are severe, they may be there for a week.
"Sometimes, you go to a site like that and are there for a few days," Underwood said. "If the damage isn't too bad, you turn around and come home pretty quickly. Other times, the damage could be severe, and you end up staying a week or longer."
The crew will provide assistance in restoring any fallen powerlines and telecommunication lines and poles.
Underwood said most southern companies have adopted a new system in storm recovery that allows utility companies to deploy recovery crews early.
"Bringing in crews, staging them early, then letting the storm roll through is the ideal effort here," Underwood said. "Our crew have been at the Tallahassee utility waiting for the storm to roll over so they can hit the street immediately."
According to Underwood, seeing out-of-state crews working on disaster relief makes people optimistic. She cited Paducah's experience during the 2009 ice storm as proof.
"We find it extremely important for anyone who lived in this area during the 2009 ice storm, where we lost most of our system," she said. "We had 18 days plus of trying to get everybody's power back on, which makes you recognize how important that help is."
While the PPS linemen are highly trained, Underwood said the most challenging aspect of storm recovery is working with unfamiliar systems.
"One of the most dangerous things about working in storm recovery is working in a system that you are not familiar with," she said. "There will be a person there to help guide you, and the utility company will give you your assignment."
Paducah Power said it would deploy crews to more affected areas if it had the resources.