PADUCAH — With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive.
Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
The Paducah School Board unanimously voted to renew Shively's contract in May of this year.
Now, leaders with the local chapter of the NAACP say it's important to work together with the district to overcome challenges.
Tuesday, the day before the start of the new academic year at Clark Elementary School, teachers are ready for students to fill classrooms.
"Oh, definitely the kids," fifth-grade teacher Kate Lambert says. "I think most teachers will tell you that that is why we do this job, is for them."
Lambert says it's important to provide a space that is welcoming for all, one that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.
"We just really take the district's motto to heart," says Lambert. "We want to know every child by name and need, and we want to give those kids leadership opportunities both inside the classroom and throughout the school building."
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP says that means collaborating with district leaders.
"If we're working closer together, then it's the betterment for our community," Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary says. "To me, the sky is the limit if we work together. We find out that two or three heads is better than one head."
At the end of the day, they say it's all about the kids.
"We want to try to keep everything positive," says Cleary. "School's just getting ready to start, and we don't want a negative twist for our kids. To me, the kids are the most important part."
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP called for the non-renewal of Shively's contract.
Now, Cleary says it's important to work alongside the district, one step at a time.
Last year, the University of Kentucky completed an equity audit of Paducah Public Schools.
The audit found there were several areas in need of improvement, including academics and disciplinary practices in the school district.