PADUCAH — With the pandemic making it more difficult to help students who are homeless, the Paducah Public School District is asking the community to consider pitching in.
The district said it cannot accept food or clothing donations this year because of COVID-19. So instead, it is accepting monetary donations. The money will be used to purchase clothing, hygiene products, and other supplies for students and their families that are either homeless or at risk for homelessness.
Heather Anderson oversees the program as the school district's McKinney-Vento liaison.
"McKinney-Vento is the federal law that provides protections to students in school districts who are considered homeless or in transition," Anderson explained. "Make sure they have full access to academics and anything that their housed peers would have access to in the education system."
Anderson said this school year, the program has assisted about 100 students. But because school has been virtual, it has been more difficult to identify and reach out to homeless or at-risk students to determine their needs. Fortunately the district acquired a van during the pandemic, stocked with supplies, to help the students more effectively.
"This is our new outreach van where we will be mobile and out in the community more, and better able to serve and identify students who are in homeless situations," Anderson said. "The plan with this van is to go directly to families' homes, remain physically distant, you know, porch drops, or we can meet in an outdoor location and help people with what they need."
Thursday, Anderson used the van to bring clothing, socks and toiletries to a mother who is staying at Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Fresh Start Village, a community for women struggling with homelessness. The mother of six, who is pregnant with a seventh child, asked her identity to be disguised out of concern for her children, five of which attend Paducah Public Schools.
"It feels really good to know that I have them in my corner, because like I said, I don't have the family that I need for that type of support," the mother said. "And I'm not looking for a handout. That's not what we're looking for. We got in a bad situation. We need help."
"It makes me really proud of our community, because I was able to give that to her because our community donated the funds to buy those things," Anderson added.
The mother credits Anderson and the school district's program for not only helping her and her children with supplies, but connecting her with Fresh Start Village. She and her children had previously stayed at a relative's home. But she said that situation "went really bad really fast."
"There was no respect. There was no boundaries there and I felt like my kids just weren't being respected or in a safe place," she said. "You know, it's constantly getting calls at work to come home because there were strangers that weren't supposed to be there."
The mother also said the school district regularly checks on her family to make sure they're OK.
"Literally, when I tell other people what's going on, the school system has been my support system that I need to get us out of the situation," she said.
The mother will soon be starting a new job.
To help Paducah Public Schools' program for homeless and at-risk students, cash and checks can be mailed to PPS Foundation, PO Box 2550, Paducah, KY 42002. Anderson can be reached at Heather.Anderson@paducah.kyschools.us.
The district also accepts $10 or $20 gift cards from Kroger, Walmart, CashSaver, Speed Wash Laundry, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Taco Johns, Burger King and McDonald's, as well as gift cards with high amounts from Shoe Carnival, Kentucky Oaks Mall and Old Navy. In addition, the district accepts PATS bus pass booklets.
Earlier this week, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital announced it donated $10,000 to help homeless families. The money will be split between Paducah Public Schools, McCracken County Public Schools and Community Kitchen.